Jacksonville Beach Police issue a warning. PHOTO: First Coast NEWs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- According to a Jacksonville Beach Police memo, the chief of police has issued a warning to his staff that eating at Cruisers Grill, located at 317 23rd Ave. South, may be hazardous to their health.

A police report obtained by First Coast News says the owner of Cruisers at Jacksonville Beach told police he knew that his employees had been spitting in the food of officer, but now he understood why. "Because you are all bullies," the owner reportedly told police.

These bullying accusations, according to the report, began when two Jacksonville Beach Police officers reported to Cruisers on Monday in reference to an alarm going off. The owner of the restaurant had accidentally set off the alarm, but asked to speak with the officers before they left.

The owner stated that he had been pulled over recently by a Jacksonville Beach Police officer for an expired tag. The owner said the officer shoved his flashlight into his face. The owner stated that he should have gotten a warning instead of a ticket, which he tossed at the officer.

"I should have received a warning, being that I'm a resident and business owner," said the owner. He stated that the officer that had pulled him over was just a "f------ bully."

One of the officers told the owner that he could not resolve the issue, but he would let a supervisor know his complaints. Upon the two officers exiting the restaurant, the owner yelled after them, "You are all f------ bullies!"

According to a report written by the officer who issued the owner his ticket for his expired registration, his flashlight is 5" in length and at no time did he shove it into the face of Cruisers' owner. The officer does state that he used the LED flashlight to illuminate the inside of the owner's car, for officer safety reasons.

The memo from the chief of police to his employees stated that he would not prohibit patronage at Cruisers Grill, however, he wanted to warn his employees for their health and safety.

Read the police report below or here

Jacksonville Beach Police Report by NealBennett on Scribd

(© 2017 WTLV)