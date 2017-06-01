Truck narrowly misses bear dashing across road

MONTICELLO, Maine ( NEWS CENTER)-- Jim Thorne, of Carmel was traveling on Route 1 in Monticello Thursday morning when he saw a big black bear in a field.
He said he pulled over and jumped out of the car with his camera thinking that it might cross the road.
Sure enough, he said, it crossed the road and a truck traveling by at the same time just missed it.
Thorne says, "That was a close call there buddy."
© 2017 WLBZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs