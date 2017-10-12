Bear spotted on UCF's campus

UCF police tweeted on Thursday warning students of a bear that was spotted on campus. (Photo: University of Central Florida Police Department)

ORLANDO - This bear is either lost, or very smart.

UCF police tweeted on Thursday warning students of a bear that was spotted on campus.

The police department gave students helpful tips about what to do if they are to encounter a bear. They wrote that if you encounter one at close range, to remain standing upright, back up slowly, and speak to the bear in a calm, assertive voice.

The department warned students not to make any abrupt movements or make direct eye contact. They warned against running, turning your back, playing dead or climbing.

UCF police tell students if they encounter a bear to call them immediately at 911.

Find more bear safety tips from FWC here.

This story originally appeared on WKMG’s website.

#UCFAlert: UCFPD has received a report of a bear sighting on campus near Knights Plaza.



More info: https://t.co/XnMLEUogjL pic.twitter.com/8NpTZT4eNS — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) October 12, 2017

Lots of 🐻 feedback.



1. Nobody hurt

2. Not sure where it came from

3. Our advice is a little intense, but we just want you to be safe! https://t.co/ZjY4tnKHIm — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) October 12, 2017

