Bear surprises woman baking brownies

Avon neighbors said this bear tried to get into their homes. (Photo: WFSB/CBS)

AVON, Connecticut (WFSB/CBS) -- Connecticut residents called police after a bear tried to get into a home this weekend and one neighbor got the whole incident on camera.

Neighbors talking to 911 dispatch stated that the bear was trying to gain access into a home on Stagecoach Road.

"My neighbor across the street just came over in a panic. She's a little old lady, screaming that a bear got on the back porch and is slamming on her glass door," one call to 911 stated.

Members of Department of Energy and Environmental Protection were not called to the scene. They said a bear "spent considerable time on a deck and was reluctant to leave." This incident was especially terrifying for the female homeowner who was baked brownies as the bear pressed up against her glass door.

"We have a bear attempting to get into a house and he's not afraid of noise, screaming or yelling or pounding," Avon resident Bob Belfiore said when he called 911.

WFSB 3 Connecticut

DEEP said a neighbor, who was later identified as Belfiore, rushed to help his neighbor get the bear to go away. The animal made its way onto the deck's railing before standing up and peering in.

"Though it looks cute on the railing, this bear was angry about not being able to get at the food," Belfiore said.

At one point, the bear was able to open up the screen door, but thankfully couldn't manage to open the glass slider. Belfiore told Eyewitness News this bear was persistent.

"He actually left the kitchen area and went to a second set of doors off the deck," Belfiore said. "And I tried those and then went to a third set of doors into the living room and attempted to get into those."

More: Read the fulll story at WFSB/CBS

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.