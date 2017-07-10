WTSP
Close

Beautiful, but dangerous -- fire department captures burning sulfur

This burning sulfur was captured by a fire department in Wyoming.

WTSP 10:52 AM. EDT July 10, 2017

The flames are incredible to see, but this fire produces a dangerous gas.

This video was shot by Worland Fire Protection in Wyoming.  They were called out to a recycling facility about a fire.  When they got there, they realized it was a sulfur mound that was burning.

The fire looks surreal, but firefighters warn that burning sulfur creates sulfur dioxide, which is a hazardous gas.

Video of the burning sulfur has gone viral.  It was posted July 8, and already has more than 34,000 shares on Facebook.

 

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

So why were Channelside fireworks such a dud?

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories