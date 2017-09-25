Michael braves the dark and spooky and takes you behind the scenes of Howl-O-Scream. For one final week, tickets to Howl-O-Scream 2017 are available at the absolute lowest price of the season for only $29.99. Brave a visit to Howl-O-Scream 2017 during 19 select nights between September 22 and October 29 at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

Visit https://buschgardens.com/tampa/events/howl-o-scream/ . Join the conversation by using the event's hashtag, #NowhereToHide.

