Being arrested doesn't stop man from popping the question

MUSKOGEE, Okla -- It wasn’t the proposal an Oklahoma man had planned, but it’s definitely one this couple will remember.

Brandon Thompson of Muskogee was being arrested on the Fourth of July on outstanding warrants, but he wasn’t going to let handcuffs stop him from popping the question.

While still in cuffs, Brandon got down on one knee and asked his now-fiancée Leandria Keith to marry him. The whole thing was captured on police body-cam.

After she said yes, police uncuffed Thompson so he could put the ring on her finger.

"Amazing, very amazing,” Keith told television station KOTV. “It feels great. I know that's he loves me and I love him and we can get through anything together."

Congratulations to the newly-engaged couple!



