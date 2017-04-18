Belle makes girl's Disney Princess dream come true

Daisy was so happy to meet Belle she burst out in tears. (Photo: Twitter)

Daisy got to make a wish.

The 7-year-old was born with Achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism, and has endured several surgeries since birth on everything from her neck, legs, back and head, according to our news partners at WKMG in Orlando.

The Make-a-Wish Foundation asked her what she wanted. At first, she thought about meeting One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson, but then she decided she wanted a wish she could share with her brother and sister, so she decided on going to Walt Disney World to meet her favorite princess, Belle from "Beauty and the Beast.".

She even wore a yellow gown like Belle wears when she dances with the Beast in the ballroom.

So Daisy met Belle, but what happened next was just as magical: Belle gave Daisy and her family a private tour of Epcot's France exhibit.

So Daisy just met Belle..and Belle asked if we had plans after...when we said no, she said "Great! What if I take you on a tour of France?"😭 pic.twitter.com/UKmCJOx6OD — Patricia (@lovelovelove343) April 16, 2017

As you can see, meeting Belle moved Daisy to tears of joy.

For more, read the WKMG story.

© 2017 WTSP-TV