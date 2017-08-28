BEWARE: Tropical Storm Harvey victims targeted by online scam

Scam on Facebook (Photo: KENS)

HOUSTON – A scam targeting victims of Tropical Storm Harvey posted on various social media sites has gone viral.

The post reads, “The National Guard is being deployed to our Texas area. If you find yourself in a state of emergency. Call 1-800-527-3907. Please copy, paste or share!!!!!!!!!”

If you see this do not share. The number belongs to an insurance group and not the National Guard. If you are in danger and call this number you will not be rescued.

The other numbers posted like the Houston Police Department, FEMA, Office of Emergency, Houston Coast Guard, and Red Cross are correct numbers. However, officials do not want you calling them if you’re in a life-threatening situation.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, emergency officials said to call 911 and if they do not answer immediately, it is important to stay on the line.

The Coast Guard in Houston has set up additional help lines to make sure as many people can be helped as possible.

Please use 911 for life-threatening emergencies, and 311 or the HPD non-emergency number 713-884-3131 as appropriate. pic.twitter.com/lN4yThX1fH — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 27, 2017

