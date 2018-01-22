Bicyclist killed after being hit in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A bicyclist was killed after he was hit by a vehicle on the 8000 block of U.S. 19 North, Pinellas Park police said.

The bicyclist, whose identity was not immediately released, was traveling northbound when he was hit, police said.

The person that hit the bicyclist remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

