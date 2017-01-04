Bicyclist struck, killed by car in Pasco

(Photo: Florida Highway Patrol)

A bicyclist died Wednesday after he was struck by a car in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Michael Beardi, 74, of New Port Richey, was riding a bicycle and attempting to cross at the southwest corner of DeCubellis and Ridge roads in the crosswalk about 5:35 p.m. The pedestrian control light, however, was red.

He was struck by a 2010 Hyundai Sonata driven by Jerome Barraia, 82, of New Port Richey, that was southbound on DeCubellis.

Beardi was taken to Morton Plant North Bay Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Charges are pending, troopers said.

(© 2017 WTSP)