Big hole opens in Sarasota County neighborhood

One week after a sinkhole swallowed two homes in Pasco County, another hole has opened up in Sarasota County.

Friday afternoon, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office tweeted out a photo of the hole that opened up in the 4300 block of Marcott Circle in Sarasota in the Seville at Center Gate subdivision. The sheriff's office is calling it a sinkhole.

There have been no roadways affected and no evacuations. We're gathering more information now and will post it here when we get it.

