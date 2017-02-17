Big Top Gala promises big fun

The Big Top Gala benefits the American Cancer Society. (Photo: Image via website)

St. Petersburg, Fl – The Big Top Gala is unlike any fundraiser you’ve been to before. With the help of Feld Entertainment, this circus-themed event on February 25th promises a lot of excitement and surprises.

“I always say it’s probably one of the most fun fundraisers that you’ll ever go to,” says Anita DeVine, an American Cancer Society supporter. “It’s a very interesting and different event.”

Along with some fantastic auction items and delicious food, the Big Top Gala serves up entertainment like tight-rope walkers and trapeze artists, and a great band for dancing tops off the evening.

The Gala is a fundraiser for the Sarasota Chapter of the American Cancer Society. The money raised goes towards research and the support services that ACS offers families.

Steve Altier knows firsthand how important that support can be. In 2007, his 18-year-old daughter Casey was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer and support from the community helped the family cope. “So much of it (the help) was coming from the American Cancer Society—all the services…that just help you get through the day,” explains Altier.

Casey is now a cancer survivor, a mother, and a veterinarian in Sarasota.

10News is a proud sponsor of the Big Top Gala. Anchor Mark Rivera and Sarasota Reporter Isabel Mascarenas are hosts.

There are still a few seats left for the Gala. For tickets click here.



