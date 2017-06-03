WTSP
Bill Maher under fire for racial slur uttered during 'Real Time'

USA Today , WTSP 10:29 AM. EDT June 03, 2017

Late-night comedian Bill Maher sparked immediate condemnation from all sides of the political spectrum Friday after he used a racial epithet during an interview with Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., on HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher.

During a segment in the show, Sasse --  who was promoting his new book, The  VanishingAmericanAdult — invited Maher to visit Nebraska after the two talked about how adults in California still dress up for Halloween. "We’d love to have you work in the fields with us,” the senator told the comic.

"Work in the fields?" Maher replied. "Senator, I am a house (expletive)."

The remark received a mixture of groans and laughter from audience members. Sasse, who chuckled at the comment, did not address it. Maher quickly asserted, "It's a joke."

