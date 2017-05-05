Bill would seal records of people charged, but not convicted of crimes

(Thinkstock) (Photo: This content is subject to copyright.)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A bill is heading to Florida Governor Rick Scott that, if signed, would seal the arrest records of hundreds of thousands of Floridians, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The bill, sponsored by Sarasota Sen. Greg Steube (R), is an attempt to remove all court records of people who were never convicted of a crime. The bill would automatically seal court records of people acquitted, found not guilty or had charges dropped or dismissed.

An open records advocacy group is asking Gov. Scott not to sign it for fear of hiding backgrounds of dangerous people. Charging documents would still be available, but the charges and arrests wouldn’t be called up on a background check.

