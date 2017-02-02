Black History Month: Sarasota celebrates integrating Bobby Jones Golf Club

Vintage postcard of Bobby Jones Golf Club. (Photo: Photo found via the Friends of Bobby Jones Golf Club)

SARASOTA, Fla. -- The City of Sarasota celebrated the start of Black History Month with an important reminder of when its municipal golf course was a front line in the battle against segregation.

The city government's Facebook page Thursday recounted the story of the integration of the Bobby Jones Golf Club on February 11, 1959. when four African-American men entered the whites-only golf course to play a round on the back nine.

The post included a February 12, 1959 Tampa Tribune article about the historic event titled "4 Negroes Play Golf on City Course at Sarasota" by writer Walter Powers.

In the newspaper article, Powers wrote that six men, all former caddies at Bobby Jones, initially approached former City Manager Ken Thompson in 1958 to announce their intentions to play at the club.

Calbert Davis, Ed Rainey Sr., Robert "Bud" Thomas, Henry Major and Jack Jones pledged to not cause a disturbance or use the clubhouse, according to the article.

Bobby Jones Golf Club had previously denied entry to African-American players for 32 years. The only way these men and other African-American golfers were able to walk the course was through their caddying jobs.

The men told Thompson that they wanted to play at Bobby Jones because playing at newly-integrated golf courses in Tampa was too long of a drive. Thompson responded that if they chose to play, they would not be interfered with.

Thompson told the Tribune that the group's plan to integrate the golf club was not part of an overall movement to desegregate, that they were driven by a "desire to play golf."

History was made when the six men walked into Bobby Jones after 4 p.m. Lewis, Davis, Rainey Sr. and Thomas played their round without "incidents or confusion" while the other two served as their caddies.

From that point on, Bobby Jones was officially integrated.

Each year during the celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday, a tournament is held Bud Thomas' name, the city wrote.

