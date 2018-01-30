WTSP
Close

Concourse A briefly evacuated following small fire on 'people mover' at JIA

First Coast News , WTLV 7:38 AM. EST January 30, 2018

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is on the scene of a small fire to a moving walkway at Jacksonville International Airport. 

According to JFRD, the fire was producing heavy black smoke early Tuesday morning. Officials were forced to briefly evacuate concourse A while they worked to remove the remaining smoke from the area. 

 Expect delays at the airport as a result of this fire. 

Click here to check your flight status. 

© 2018 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories