Concourse A briefly evacuated following small fire on 'people mover' at JIA

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is on the scene of a small fire to a moving walkway at Jacksonville International Airport.
According to JFRD, the fire was producing heavy black smoke early Tuesday morning. Officials were forced to briefly evacuate concourse A while they worked to remove the remaining smoke from the area.
Expect delays at the airport as a result of this fire.
Crews are responding to JIA for a reported fire in an escalator...E16 is on scene advising heavy black smoke— MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) January 30, 2018
E16 has the situation under control....concourse A has been evacuated, now they just need to remove the remaining smoke from the area— MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) January 30, 2018
Evacuating A terminal at JIA due to smoke. pic.twitter.com/XYB3CON9LM— Steve Mckee (@SteveMckee18) January 30, 2018
