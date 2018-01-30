Concourse A briefly evacuated following small fire on 'people mover' at JIA

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is on the scene of a small fire to a moving walkway at Jacksonville International Airport.

According to JFRD, the fire was producing heavy black smoke early Tuesday morning. Officials were forced to briefly evacuate concourse A while they worked to remove the remaining smoke from the area.

Expect delays at the airport as a result of this fire.

Click here to check your flight status.

Crews are responding to JIA for a reported fire in an escalator...E16 is on scene advising heavy black smoke — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) January 30, 2018

E16 has the situation under control....concourse A has been evacuated, now they just need to remove the remaining smoke from the area — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) January 30, 2018

Evacuating A terminal at JIA due to smoke. pic.twitter.com/XYB3CON9LM — Steve Mckee (@SteveMckee18) January 30, 2018

© 2018 WTLV-TV