Muliple deaths reported at Ariana Grande concert in England

An explosion has reportedly rocked the concert of Ariane Grande at Manchester Arena on Monday night.

MANCHESTER, England -- Police are reporting "a number of fatalities" after an explosion during the concert of Ariane Grande at Manchester Arena on Monday night.

According to TMZ.com, London police just said, "Emergency services responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area."

3:25 PM PT -- Several people present -- including actress Julie Hesmondhalgh from "Coronation Street" -- say there was no explosion but rather a loud bang, which created a stampede and people were injured trying to get out of the facility.

