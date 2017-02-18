Blind cleric in 1993 World Trade Center attack dies in federal prison

Sheik Omar Abdel-Rahman sits on a coach without shoes 06 April 1993 during a news conference in Jersey City, New Jersey. Egypt has accused Abdel Rahman of instigating violence by Muslim extremists against police and foreign tourists. (Photo: HAI DO/AFP/Getty Images)

BUTNER, N.C. -- The so-called Blind Sheik convicted of plotting terror attacks in the United States in the 1990s has died in prison.

Omar Abdel-Rahman was serving a life sentence in connection with a failed plot to blow up landmarks in New York City. An official says he died today at the Federal Correction Complex in Butner, North Carolina, after suffering from diabetes and coronary artery disease. He was 78.

Abdel-Rahman, blind since infancy from diabetes, was the leader of one of Egypt's most feared militant groups, the Gamaa Islamiya, which led a campaign of violence aimed at bringing down ex-President Hosni Mubarak.

Abdel-Rahman fled Egypt to the U.S. in 1990 and began teaching in a New Jersey mosque. A circle of his followers were convicted in the Feb. 26, 1993 truck bombing of New York's World Trade Center that killed six people - eight years before al-Qaida's suicide plane hijackers brought the towers down.

Later in 1993, Abdel-Rahman was arrested for conspiracy to carry out a string of bombings against the United Nations, the Lincoln and Holland tunnels, the George Washington Bridge and other New York landmarks.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.