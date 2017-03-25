Bloomingdale library rape survivor accepts prom proposal

Queena Phu has accepted a prom proposal from friend Derrick Perez. (Photo: Join Queena Facebook page)

Queena Phu, who was attacked and raped outside a Bloomingdale library when she was 18, has missed out on many of the things others take for granted.

She will not miss out, however, on the prom experience.

A posting on the Join Queena Facebook page announces she has accepted a prom proposal from her "bff" Derrick Perez.

The post also says Bloomingdale High School has donated her ticket, and an anonymous donor will sponsor her shopping spree to find her prom dress.

Perez is making a documentary about his friend.

Phu was attacked in 2008 by Kendrick Morris, who was just resentenced to life in prison.

