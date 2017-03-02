Boat catches fire in Clearwater

Clearwater Fire & Rescue posted this image of a boat fire Thursday on its Twitter account. (Photo: Clearwater Fire & Rescue)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- Clearwater Fire Rescue dealt with a boat fire in the Intracoastal Waterway Thursday afternoon.

Clearwater Fire Rescue said that the boat caught fire then broke free from its slip in a post on Twitter.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue are currently on scene of a boat on fire that has broken free from it's slip pic.twitter.com/0k7JVCgRC6 — @clearwaterfire (@clearwaterfire) March 2, 2017

CFR was assisted by the U.S. Coast Guard and the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

The fire scorched the dock but did not cause any injuries.

This is the dock where the boat was tied when it caught fire. Then it broke loose and began floating while on flames. Dock is on East Shore. pic.twitter.com/SbNzAtaPUt — @clearwaterfire (@clearwaterfire) March 2, 2017

The boat was towed closer to land so firefighters could fully extinguish the hot spots.

The boat has been hauled back to shore and crews are still working the hot spots. pic.twitter.com/SCsVK7TiUh — @clearwaterfire (@clearwaterfire) March 2, 2017

CFR has not released details on what caused the fire.

