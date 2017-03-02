WTSP
Boat catches fire in Clearwater

Clearwater Fire and Rescue posted this video of a boat fire in Clearwater.

10News Staff , WTSP 2:16 PM. EST March 02, 2017

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- Clearwater Fire Rescue dealt with a boat fire in the Intracoastal Waterway Thursday afternoon.

Clearwater Fire Rescue said that the boat caught fire then broke free from its slip in a post on Twitter.

CFR was assisted by the U.S. Coast Guard and the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

The fire scorched the dock but did not cause any injuries.

The boat was towed closer to land so firefighters could fully extinguish the hot spots.

CFR has not released details on what caused the fire.

