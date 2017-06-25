Boater with medical emergency rescued off coast of Venice

The Coast Guard rescued a man who needed medical attention while on a fishing boat off the coast of Venice Saturday night.

The call came in at around 7:40pm, Steve Wager, 27, was showing signs of a seizure while out at sea with four other boaters.

A Coast Guard chopper was launched shortly after and made it to where Wager and the other boaters were. They hoisted him up and transported him to Tampa General Hospital

At this point, Wagers’ condition is unknown.

