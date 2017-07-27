Bobcat kitten roaming around Lakeland

A bobcat kitten is roaming around Polk County after its mother was killed and workers with Big Cat Rescue are trying to save it.

The mother was killed on Harden Road near the Oakbridge Parkway in Lakeland back on July 21. Its kitten has been spotted in the area and concerned citizens tried to capture it, but it ran off into high grass and hasn’t’ been seen for days.

Traps were put out, but they only seemed to capture opossum, rats and even a couple water moccasins.

Big Cat Rescue is trying to capture the kitten to rehab him and prepare him for life in the wild when he’s older.

