Bobcat pays visit to Sarasota warehouse

The bobcat was captured and released by state wildlife officials. (Photo: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

SARASOTA CO., Fla. -- Maybe it was looking for a job.

Warehouse workers in Sarasota found a bobcat at their workplace recently.

According to WWSB, it's thought the big cat came in while hunting squirrels near the warehouse door.

Workers opened all the doors, hoping the bobcat would get the hint, but it decided to stick around.

So biologists and law enforcement officers were called in, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The capture was tricky due to the size of the warehouse and the large amount of equipment on the floor, but eventually the cat got between several A/C units, where staff were able to sedate it and place it in a trap.

Since it appeared to be healthy and in good condition, FWC staff released the bobcat on the property near wooded habitat.

