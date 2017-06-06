Body farm facility does not survive governor's veto

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- Gov. Rick Scott has killed the plans for a regional law enforcement facility next to the new body farm in Pasco County. Scott vetoed the $4.3 million appropriated by the legislature for the project.

The body farm, located near the Pasco County Jail, has already broken ground. Plans for the facility included a tactical training facility, a shoot house for active shooter drills, and a training site for search and rescue dogs. Without state funding, these components will be delayed.

The Pasco County training facility is supposed to be named the Thomas Varnadoe Forensic Center for Education and Research, after one of the child victims of the notorious Dozier School for Boys in Marianna. The legislature formally apologized to the school's former students.

