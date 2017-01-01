Body Language Resolutions For Better Relationships

(Photo: Thinkstock)

When we think of New Year’s resolutions, we typically think of losing weight, quitting smoking, exercising more. But, what about resolutions where you have better relationships?

Here are three body language resolutions to help you create positive and healthy relationships.

1. Leverage your body to come across as equals. Make sure your body is in the same spatial plane as the person you're talking to.

2. Sit caddy corner to increase comfort. It's a more relaxed, friendly position than sitting face to face, which can be considered confrontation.

3. Relax your body to increase likability. Keep your shoulders down, arms by your side use open hand gestures when you talk.

More Body Language Resolutions To Connect Better In the New Year

This morning, we’re talking about New Year’s resolutions. And we’re venturing off course to highlight about body language resolutions so you can create positive interactions with others.

Here are three tips

1. Touch releases feel good hormones and increases bonding. A slight touch or quick touch on the hand or arm can help someone feel closer to you. But, tread with caution as some people may not like being touch and too much touching can be a bad thing.

2. Straighten your posture to send a message of confidence.

3. Giving eye contact shows interest.

Share your thoughts with me on Twitter at @blancacobb. Remember to use the hash tag #BlancaOn2. Or, you can find me on my facebook page.

Blanca Cobb is a WFMY News 2 Contributing Editor, body language expert and keynote speaker/trainer who covers nonverbal communication, psychology and behavior. Follow her @blancacobb. The opinions expressed in this article are exclusively hers.

(© 2017 WFMY)