Body of girl found in ditch died of gunshot, Tampa police say

Tampa police say the body of a 15-year-old gunshot victim was found in a ditch in the Forest Hills area Wednesday.
The wound apparently was self-inflicted, police said. They are investigating whether the gunshot was accidental or intentional.
At approximately 2:49 p.m. police received a call regarding the body in a ditch between W Bougainvillea Avenue and W Seneca Avenue, west of N Ola Avenue.
The case remains under investigation.
