Body of girl found in ditch died of gunshot, Tampa police say

The body was found in a ditch in the Forest Hills area. (Photo: Chong, Loo (Tim))

Tampa police say the body of a 15-year-old gunshot victim was found in a ditch in the Forest Hills area Wednesday.

The wound apparently was self-inflicted, police said. They are investigating whether the gunshot was accidental or intentional.

At approximately 2:49 p.m. police received a call regarding the body in a ditch between W Bougainvillea Avenue and W Seneca Avenue, west of N Ola Avenue.

The case remains under investigation.

