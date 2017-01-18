WTSP
Body of girl found in ditch died of gunshot, Tampa police say

10News WTSP , WTSP 6:47 PM. EST January 18, 2017

Tampa police say the body of a 15-year-old gunshot victim was found in a ditch in the Forest Hills area Wednesday.

The wound apparently was self-inflicted, police said. They are investigating whether the gunshot was accidental or intentional.

At approximately 2:49 p.m. police received a call regarding the body in a ditch between W Bougainvillea Avenue and W Seneca Avenue, west of N Ola Avenue. 

The case remains under investigation.

