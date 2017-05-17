Bodycam footage shows standoff with armed man

Miles Sety is subdued by Pasco County sheriff's deputies. (Photo: Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

Bodycam footage shows Pasco County deputies subduing a suspect who was armed with a knife.

The two deputies were called to Land O'Lakes where Miles Sety reportedly had attacked his family, smashed several windows out of a vehicle and caused thousands of dollars in damage to the residence.

Sety had lacerated himself during his rampage, and fled the scene carrying a knife.

The deputies found Sety behind a privacy wall. After climbing the fence and approaching Sety with weapons drawn, a standoff ensued with Sety. He refused several orders to drop the knife.

Tasers were deployed on Sety and were not effective, possibly due to being high on narcotics.

Sety was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault on LEO, Battery on LEO, Felony Criminal Mischief, Battery, Domestic Battery, Resisting Arrest With Violence.

