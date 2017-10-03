Boil water notice issued for Bradenton

, (Photo: WTSP)

A boil water notice has been issued for the city of Bradenton.

WWSB reports the city said there was a loss of water pressure due to a power failure. The problem has been fixed, but as a precaution, residents are advised to boil all water "used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled" for one minute or to use botlled water.

The notice will remain in effect until a survey shows the water is safe.

