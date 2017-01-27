Boil water notice issued for North Port during construction

Water Faucet (Photo: USA TODAY)

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. -- The City of North Port has issued a precautionary boil water notice for several streets as crews will relocate a water main line on Tuesday January 31.

The water will be shut off from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the following streets, S. Salford Boulevard, Lothair Avenue, Champagne Avenue, Tonkin Drive, Fairchild Avenue and McKim Avenue.

Residents are asked to boil water once service is restored as a precaution. The city will place doorknockers on each residence informing the rescission of the boil water notice once water is safe to drink.

