Bomb squad called out during Brooksville meth bust

The Tampa Bay Regional Bomb Squad had to be called out when Hernando County deputies busted a methamphetamine operation Wednesday.

At 10 a.m., deputies with the sheriff’s office Vice and Narcotics Unit and SWAT team executed a narcotics search warrant at 8050 B.W. Stevenson Road in Brooksville.

The search warrant was the result of a year-long investigation where undercover detectives took part in operations to purchase methamphetamine from Randall McConnell, 44, who resides at the residence.

During the investigation, detectives learned of the possibility of explosive devices being located inside the residence and that the devices would be used to harm law enforcement officers. Armed with this information, Hernando County authorities requested the assistance of the Bomb Squad.

Members of the Tampa Bay Regional Bomb Squad conducted a sweep of the residence, inspecting several items that appeared suspicious in nature. As a result of the sweep/inspection, no explosives were located.

Pursuant to the search warrant, detectives located methamphetamine, marijuana, several firearms, and various items of drug paraphernalia.

McConnell was charged with sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a structure for the sale of methamphetamine. Bail was set at $63,000.

Marissa McConnell, 23, who is Randall’s McConnell’s daughter, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail was set at $3,000.





The investigation remains active.

(© 2017 WTSP)