Pier 14 at Naval Station Norfolk (Photo: 13News Now and Google Earth)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Normal operations have resumed at Naval Station Norfolk following a bomb threat on Wednesday morning, but at least four more bomb threats are now being investigated at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

Naval Station Norfolk

At approximately 6 a.m., the regional dispatch center received a call about a bomb threat Naval Station Norfolk. In response to the threat, security deployed additional military working dogs to sweep various areas on base.

At approximately 7:45 a.m. a military working dog alerted on a vehicle in the vicinity of Pier 14. In response, Pier 14 is on security alert, and has been secured to pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

A shelter in place was issued for the following buildings and locations; Q-80, Q-33, Q-133, Q-50, W-5, W-313, X-218 and Piers 11, 12 and 14.

After an extensive inspection by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, the suspicious vehicle was cleared and not deemed as a threat. The shelter in place has since been lifted, and all piers are back open to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

JEB Little Creek-Fort Story

Meanwhile, four separate bomb threats have since been called in to Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. The harbor has been secured, but the base is not on lockdown.

The first threat was called in at 9:19 and targeted the USS Whidbey Island (LSD-41). A second bomb threat was called in at 9:55 and was phoned in, targeting the Admiral Joel T. Boone Branch Medcal Clinic. The clinic was evacuated as a precaution and following a security sweep, returned to normal operations.

A third call came in at 10:30 and targeted the USS Gunston Hall (LSD-44). Pier 16 is secured to all pedestrians and vehicle traffic, as well as the marina and harbor.

The fourth came in at 10:55 for the Personnel Support Detachment building. The facility was evacuated as a precaution.

NCIS investigating whether bomb threat at Naval Station Norfolk is related to bomb threats at JEB Little Creek Fort Story. #13NewsNow — Jemie Lee (@13JemieLee) August 2, 2017

Emergency response teams are on scene across the military installation. It is not clear if the JEB threats are connected to the bomb threat made at Naval Station Norfolk.

The bomb threat comes just days after a possible diver was reportedly spotted in the water in a secured area near Pier 7.

The piers were locked down for much of Monday and a search was conducted into the early morning hours of Tuesday. No diver or other suspicious activity was ever found, and normal operations at the naval base resumed on Tuesday.

Nearly 60 ships are based in Norfolk, including the fleet's newest and most technologically advanced aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford.

The carrier returned to its pier recently after successfully testing new equipment that launches and lands jet fighters.

