Bomb threats to Jewish Community Centers ongoing concern in South Florida

Around 11 a.m., hundreds of kids were evacuated from the Dave & Mary Alper Jewish Community Center over a possible explosive device (Photo: CBS Miami)

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Bomb threats at Jewish Community Centers continue to be a concern in South Florida.

The threats are becoming more prevalent nationwide with 69 reported since January 1.

One of threats received was recorded. On the call a distorted voice is heard saying, “It’s a C-4 bomb, surrounded by a bag. And at some point a large number of Jews are going to be slaughtered.”

In South Florida, bomb threats have forced evacuations at JCC locations in Kendall, Miami Beach, Pinecrest and Palm Beach Gardens in the past few weeks.

The JCC in Davie, the largest center in Broward County, says they’ve been spared but have an extensive safety plan in place.

President Donald Trump, who has been criticized for not saying enough about rising anti-Semitism, spoke out during a visit to the museum of African American History Tuesday.

“The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centers are horrible and painful and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil,” said Mr. Trump.

The FBI and the Civil Rights Division for the Justice Department have launched investigations into the bomb threats.

Activist Adrienne Gerson, who fought for Jewish equality in Broward Schools 30 years ago, says she hopes the president will continue to take the lead on speaking out against hate.

“I think after the Holocaust we all thought everyone would learn, but hate is still here,” she said.

