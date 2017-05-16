Bondi says man is stalking her

Attorney General Pam Bondi says William Norman Wilkes is stalking her. (Photo: Tampa Bay Times)

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi has filed for a order to keep away a man she says is stalking her.

According to our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times, Bondi says 51-year-old William Norman Wilkes peeks through the windows of her Tampa home and sends her text messages.

Bondi said Wilkes banged on her door March 19, but he left before police arrived. He was seen on video, however.

Wilkes was caught outside Bondi's home on April 22, according to an arrest report, and he told officers he wanted to talk with her to get a job or a job reference. He was held under the Baker Act for mental evaluation.

On April 27, Bondi says he sent her text messages, and in one he said he was "in love" with her.

Wilkes was arrested April 29 in Tampa after a security officer said he had licked several women, causing a disturbance. He remains in jail without bail.

