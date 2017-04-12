Bone marrow drive hopes to find match for ailing toddler

Emilie Meza, 10 months, suffers from Acute Myeloid Leukemia and needs a bone marrow transplant.

Local businesses will host a bone marrow donor drive Thursday to aid a year-old Bradenton girl.

We've told you about Emilie Meza, who suffers from acute myeloid leukemia. She has been on chemotherapy for a year and a half. She is hospitalized at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg.

The family has only 2 1/2 weeks to find a donor. The odds of finding a match are 1 in 58,000.

Scott's One Hour Air, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing and ZeroRez will be hosting a bone marrow match drive to find a match from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday.

Employees of the businesses can be tested an hour earlier.

The general public can be tested at ZeroRez, 5817 N. 56th St., in Tampa.



© 2017 WTSP-TV