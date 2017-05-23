Bonobo hurls cement block toward family visiting the Jacksonville Zoo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.—A family new to the area visiting the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens was ogling the bonobo exhibit Monday when one of the animals threw what appears to be part of a cement block right at them.

Bonobos, often confused with chimpanzees, are part of the ape family. They are known for being playful - not aggressive.

According to zoo officials, they are "sexual creatures," which makes them a little feisty in general. One zoo official describes them as "lovers, not fighters" because they are so well known for their affectionate nature.

That affectionate, social nature is one reason families are drawn their way - like the Steen family.

Diane Steen brought her two daughters, her mother and her friends, and her friend's 2-year-old son to the zoo Monday.

If you look out on the bonobo exhibit as they did, you’ll see it’s wide open. Zoo officials say they are constantly telling people to stop throwing things into it. They said they never expected the reverse to happen.

In the video, you can hear Steen's friend's screaming as she protects her son in her arms.

She says she tucked her son’s head in and hid behind the rail. It still makes her upset to think about how it could have been worse. Fortunately, no one was hurt. She says she felt like it may have been partly their fault since they were being loud and laughing.

However, zoo officials say it likely has to do with their temperament. Bonobos are naturally inquisitive creatures and not aggressive like chimpanzees unless you’re talking about their physical bond.

"Bonobos are extremely affectionate; they settle their differences differently, which gets a lot of attention in the zoo world," said Executive Director Tony Vecchio.

Apparently, this passion for love among bonobos makes them passionate all around. A picture of a bonobo from a German zoo is below:

"They are close relatives of ours, they are highly intelligent, with that comes a strong personality," Vecchio said.

Zookeepers have to constantly comb through their exhibit and take out anything they could throw. This one just happened to be buried in the water.

The good news is that the zoo has plans to create a brand new exhibit for the entire ape portion of the zoo. That includes bonobos.

It will give them more room and create a barrier between the animals and the visitors. The zoo plans to break ground sometime in June. It will take about a year to complete. While they are working, the ape exhibits will be closed.

