Bought milk? You might be owed cash back

WMC , WBIR 5:48 PM. EST January 13, 2017

People in several states are eligible to get money back if they bought milk.

Fifteen states (and the District of Columbia) involved in a class action lawsuit against milk producers.

The lawsuit accused milk producers of price-fixing. Instead of taking the case to court, the milk producers settled the case for $52 million.

To be part of the settlement, you have to live in one of the 15 states and have bought a milk product (milk, half & half, cream cheese, sour cream, cottage cheese, yogurt or cream) at a grocery store or other retailer.

How much money you get back depends on how many people enter the pool to receive benefits. Estimates suggest individuals will receive between $45-70.

You must fill out a form at this page before January 31, 2017 in order to be eligible for the money. Note; the form may take a few moments to load.

(© 2017 WBIR)


