Bow Wow Challenge inspires hilarious ‘fake it 'til you make it' memes

Nia Wesley , KENS 3:30 PM. EDT May 10, 2017

Former child rapper Lil Bow Wow got caught posting a fake picture of a private jet on his Instagram and Twitter on Monday. 
 
 
A passenger on a flight to New York caught the 30-year-old in a lie as he was sitting right across from him in a coach seat.
 
 
Formally known as Shad Moss, the rapper must not be too well-versed on the fact checkers hard at work in the age of the Internet.
 
Turns out the picture was a fake, stolen from a Fort Lauderdale VIP transportation website.

Social media reacted accordingly dragging the D-list celeb with their own #BowWowChallenge posts featuring comical misleading signs of wealth, love, and success.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

