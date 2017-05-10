Bow Wow Challenge inspires hilarious ‘fake it 'til you make it' memes

(Photo: Patrice Pannell)

Former child rapper Lil Bow Wow got caught posting a fake picture of a private jet on his Instagram and Twitter on Monday.

"Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta" Press tour... Starts today. I'm on the move. #GUHHATL pic.twitter.com/imbQgL8yPk — Shad Moss(Bow Wow) (@smoss) May 8, 2017

A passenger on a flight to New York caught the 30-year-old in a lie as he was sitting right across from him in a coach seat.

Formally known as Shad Moss, the rapper must not be too well-versed on the fact checkers hard at work in the age of the Internet.

Turns out the picture was a fake, stolen from a Fort Lauderdale VIP transportation website.

Social media reacted accordingly dragging the D-list celeb with their own #BowWowChallenge posts featuring comical misleading signs of wealth, love, and success.

YALL CRAZY WITH THIS BOW WOW CHALLENGE 😭😭😭😭 #bowwowchallenge pic.twitter.com/5eJblIJA1G — J (@Th3KidJ) May 10, 2017

Hundred Dollars 💵 Well Spent✊🏾 #BowWowChallenge A post shared by @negative.positive.mind on May 10, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

The #bowwowchallenge has me weak 🤣😂 @peaseyluv A post shared by Theeee MSssssss. Toni B. (@i_am_tonib_) on May 10, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

#bowwowchallenge 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 A post shared by Ceo Dred (@nappydred1) on May 10, 2017 at 11:19am PDT

© 2017 KENS-TV