Bow Wow Challenge inspires hilarious ‘fake it 'til you make it' memes

Former child rapper Lil Bow Wow got caught posting a fake picture of a private jet on his Instagram and Twitter on Monday.
A passenger on a flight to New York caught the 30-year-old in a lie as he was sitting right across from him in a coach seat.
Formally known as Shad Moss, the rapper must not be too well-versed on the fact checkers hard at work in the age of the Internet.
Turns out the picture was a fake, stolen from a Fort Lauderdale VIP transportation website.
Social media reacted accordingly dragging the D-list celeb with their own #BowWowChallenge posts featuring comical misleading signs of wealth, love, and success.
© 2017 KENS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs