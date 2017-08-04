Boy, 11, steals the show at Idina Menzel concert

11-year-old Luke Chacko got on the on the biggest stage of his life during an Idina Menzel concert in Grand Prairie. Menzel is a a broadway star and the voice behind the all to popular song "Frozen." (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - When you hear the voice that comes out of 11-year-old Luke Chacko, you understand why he's never far from an instrument.

Last weekend, Chacko got on the on the biggest stage of his life during an Idina Menzel concert in Grand Prairie. Menzel is a a Broadway star and the voice behind the all to popular song "Frozen."

"Her performance was amazing. She took people on a journey, which is really important to music," Chacko said.

When Menzel asked for volunteers to help sing, Chacko jumped at the opportunity.

"He was the only boy, which you know, caught her attention and the rest I guess as they say is history," said Amber Chacko, Luke's Mom said.

That's when Chacko belts out the lyrics to the hit song.

"I know that boys don't like Let it go because it's a girl's song, but I mean, songs are for everyone. It's music, it's art," Chacko said.

He does such a good job that Menzel demands an encore.

"Can you all just shut up for a minute and let him sing it again," Menzel said to the audience drawing laughter from the crowd.

"I sang it again and the whole audience gave me a standing ovation, and I was like 'Wow, this has never happened before,'" he said.

"I was crying um, it was just awesome to see your kid meet his idol and live out a really fun dream," Amber Chacko said.

