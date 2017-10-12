Boy, 12, airlifted to hospital after being hit by car in Clearwater

Clearwater police are investigating after a young boy was hit by a car today.

We're told the 12-year-old was crossing at a crosswalk in the 620 block of South Gulfview Blvd. when he was hit by the driver of a 2014 Toyota Avalon.

The child was transported by air to Bayfront Hospital. Neither speed nor alcohol appear to be a factor.

At this point, we don't have word of the boy's condition.

© 2017 WTSP-TV