Boy, 12, airlifted to hospital after being hit by car in Clearwater

Clearwater police are investigating after a young boy was hit by a car today.
We're told the 12-year-old was crossing at a crosswalk in the 620 block of South Gulfview Blvd. when he was hit by the driver of a 2014 Toyota Avalon.
The child was transported by air to Bayfront Hospital. Neither speed nor alcohol appear to be a factor.
At this point, we don't have word of the boy's condition.
