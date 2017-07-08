Boy, 7, drowns in Pinellas Co. pool after wandering away from home

(Photo: WTSP)

A young boy drowned in a pool after reportedly wandering away from his Pinellas County home Saturday night.

According to detectives, the 7-year-old boy, who has autism, was with his father, mother and grandmother in their home in the 8300 block of 95th Terrace in unincorporated Seminole when he walked outside through a side door.

Several minutes later, the grandmother realized he was missing and told his parents, who, along with neighbors began searching for the boy. Pinellas County deputies were notified and joined in the search.

Neighbors eventually found the child face-down in a pool at a home across the street from where the family lives.

They pulled him out and performed CPR until deputies and then paramedics arrived. He was transported to Largo

Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at around 10pm.

Detectives say this appears to just be a horrible accident. The investigation continues.

