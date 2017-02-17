Boy challenges N.C. deputy to epic dance-off

(Photo: Nash County Sheriff's Office)

NASH COUNTY, N.C. -- A sheriff deputy and young boy's dance-off is spreading joy to all who watch their impressive moves.

A video posted by Nash County Sheriff's Office of the two doing the running man dance move to "Juju On That Beat" has gone viral on Facebook with nearly 200,000 views two days after it was posted.

The moment was recorded by Capt. Eddie Moore of the Nash County Sheriff's Office who told ABC News that the boy, Jason, began chatting with them. When they got onto the topic of dance, Jason challenged Deputy Williams to a dance-off.

"It's important to us to foster positive relationships with the community and that they know we're here for a good reason," Moore told ABC.

From the looks of the video, people are feeling the deputy's message.

"THIS is what helps make America great," Jessica Arrington commented. Another comment said, "Deputy Williams please keep doing what you're doing brother."

