Boy dies after father backs SUV over him in Fla.

The accident happened in Vero Beach on Friday. (Photo: Jana Eschbach)

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Indian River County Sheriff deputies are investigating an accident involving a toddler getting run over by a SUV in Vero Beach.

Florida Highway Patrol told CBS12 that the child died at the hospital.

The accident happened at the CW Willis Family Farms. First responders say the child was 4-years-old.

The Associated Press reported the family was visiting from Illinois, and the boy's father was at the wheel. The Florida Highway Patrol identified them as 51-year-old Anthony Surma and his son Enzo.





Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene and tells CBS12 that the family involved is "incredibly distraught."

Officials said the child was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center, where he later died as a result of injuries from the SUV.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

