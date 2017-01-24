Boy injured in hit-and-run crash in Clearwater

A 7-year-old boy was hurt in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening, Clearwater safety officials said.

The boy was riding a bicycle with two other friends when they attempted to cross in a crosswalk at the intersection of Myrtle Avenue and Druid Road.

The boy was struck by a four-door gray or charcoal sedan that possibly had tinted windows.

The car stopped briefly and then left the scene northbound on Myrtle Avenue.

The boy was transported by ambulance to Bayfront Hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

