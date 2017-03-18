2 boys shot outside Chuck E. Cheese

Two young boys were wounded Friday when they left a Chuck E. Cheese, found a gun in a car, and one of them pulled the trigger. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2014 Getty Images)

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Two young boys were wounded Friday when they left a Chuck E. Cheese, found a gun in a car, and one of them pulled the trigger.

The 3-year-old boys suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

A police spokesman said the children left the restaurant ahead of their parents and went to the family vehicle, where they found a .380-caliber pistol. As one of the children was playing with the weapon, it discharged, injuring the child in the hand and striking the other child in the back.

“It went through his hand and into the second child through his back and torso area,” police said.

