A Bradenton adventure park lets thrill-seekers climb through the trees, swing like Tarzan and traverse thin logs 30 feet above the dirt.

“Everybody’s pretty much in a great mood when they come out here,” TreeUmph! park manager Tom Wesche said.

Vincent Dessberg makes his way through the courses every Saturday and Sunday. He keeps coming back for the workout. “This is almost like my church. I’m out in nature getting exercise. It’s fabulous,” Dessberg said.

Vincent’s buddy Chris Alexander battles a fear of heights. TreeUmph! Is helping with that.

“It’s an adventure. It’s like a playground for adults,” Alexander said.

There are five courses at TreeUmph! They progressively take climbers farther and farther from the ground. By level five, you’re completing difficult obstacles 50 to 60 feet in the air.

“You’re basically standing on top of a telephone pole as you do them,” Alexander said.

It’s the workout and sense of adventure that keep him coming back. He’s looking forward to November when TreeUmph! plans to open a Brooksville location. A planned Largo location is currently on hold.

“It’s so much fun, and if you’re an outdoor enthusiast, if you’re looking for something to do that’s physically stimulating and gives you a good mental boost. I mean when you ring the bell when you get through the entire course, there’s very few things that are that gratifying,” he added.

