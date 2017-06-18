Bradenton boy, 9, missing since last night

Please help share this photo of a young boy who has been missing since last night in Bradenton.

According to the sheriff’s office, Caleb N. Steele was on foot at around 7pm trying to follow his older brother, who was on a bicycle. Caleb’s brother apparently didn’t realize he was following.

Caleb is 9 years old, has short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a ‘Sarasota Redskins’ shirt, lime green shorts and black Nike sneakers with a white logo on them. He was behind his brother in the 3800 block of 5th Street East in Bradenton.

If you’ve seen him, please call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.



