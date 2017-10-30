Bradenton ice cream man accused of sexually assaulting 6-year-old girl

Bernardo Salinas

BRADENTON, Fla. -- A man who sells ice cream in a Bradenton neighborhood is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl who lives there.

Bernardo Salinas, 66, also lives in the neighborhood. Investigators say on Sunday, he sold ice cream to the 6-year-old girl and then sexually assaulting her at his home.

Salinas was arrested on Sunday and charged with capital sexual battery. Deputies are asking anyone who knows anything else about this case to contact them at 941-747-3011, ext. 1911.

