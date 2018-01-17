Bradenton teacher accused of sexual activity with minor

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

BRADENTON, Fla. - A 34-year-old teacher is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a minor, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.

Steven Joseph Kempa, a teacher at Manatee School for the Arts, faces a charge of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

Kempa is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a 16-year-old, who is not a student at the school, between Dec. 31, 2017 and Jan. 1, investigators said.

Detectives began investigating the encounter on Jan. 4.

Authorities did not say how they became aware of the alleged activity.

