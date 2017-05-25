WTSP
Bradenton teacher's prop leads to school lockdowns

10News staff , WTSP 11:24 AM. EDT May 25, 2017

BRADENTON, Fla. -- A history teacher’s prop led to two Bradenton schools being placed on lockdown this morning.

According to WWSB, Braden River middle school and Braden River elementary school were both put on lockdown after they got word of a weapon on campus.  It turns out a history teacher had brought a Civil War rifle prop to school.

A parent who saw the rifle called deputies, which led to the lockdowns.

